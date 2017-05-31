Hannibal to offer summer camp for kids

Children will be able to learn about the Mississippi River

Summer is just around the corner and city officials in Hannibal want to make sure kids stay engaged throughout the break.

The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with The Bluff City Theater to offer kids a summer camp. Kids will be able to do arts and crafts, learn about the Mississippi River and different animals in it. Kids will also be able to do a little acting.

Camp Directors say it's a great way for kids to have a safe, fun summer.

"Well it is a really unique camp, there is not many out there that combine both the nature education as well as the theater arts," said Gale Rublee, Coordinator at The Bluff City Theater.

There are three different summer camps offered. Two are nature camps and the other is a musical theater camp. For more details and information on how to sign up CLICK HERE.