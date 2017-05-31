Montrose Police add five reserve officers - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Montrose Police add five reserve officers

Posted:
Montrose Police Vehicle Montrose Police Vehicle
List of current staff at the police department in the city. List of current staff at the police department in the city.
Police Department sign outside office. Police Department sign outside office.
MONTROSE, Ia. (WGEM) -

The police department in Montrose, Iowa is getting help when emergency situations happen in the city. 

Police chief Jordan Maag said his crew has increased from three officers to six after getting approval for five reserve officers by the city council at the last meeting.

Maag said the officers used to be volunteers with the department but received 100 hours of training to get the position.

The chief said this will be a big help because now they don't have to rely on the sheriff's office down the street in the event of an emergency. 

"It helps out with different types of situations," Maag said. "If for some reason, I am busy up talking to the county attorney or out of town for some reason, one of my reserve officers can work and be in town and respond to that call for me."  

Maag said with emergencies on the river this past year, it was important to make that next step when responding.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.