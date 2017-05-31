Montrose Police add five reserve officers

The police department in Montrose, Iowa is getting help when emergency situations happen in the city.



Police chief Jordan Maag said his crew has increased from three officers to six after getting approval for five reserve officers by the city council at the last meeting.

Maag said the officers used to be volunteers with the department but received 100 hours of training to get the position.

The chief said this will be a big help because now they don't have to rely on the sheriff's office down the street in the event of an emergency.

"It helps out with different types of situations," Maag said. "If for some reason, I am busy up talking to the county attorney or out of town for some reason, one of my reserve officers can work and be in town and respond to that call for me."

Maag said with emergencies on the river this past year, it was important to make that next step when responding.