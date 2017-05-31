Local superintendent attends rally in Springfield

Local superintendents joined other educators from across the state to rally for a budget on Wednesday.

About 440 superintendents were at the capitol, many giving personal testimony about the devastating effects on their students, trying to survive without funding. One of those was local superintendent Todd Fox from the Southeastern School District in Hancock County.

"Nothing is more important than the education of our children," said Fox. " And we know this, every state has a vision, if that vision does not begin and end with properly educating young people you're building your house on sand."