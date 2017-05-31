QPS reaches next step in Baldwin project

The stage is set to move forward with another one of Quincy's new elementary schools.

After taking a wait-and-see approach to weigh their options, the Quincy Public School board approved a roughly $14.4 million bid from Maas Construction for the project at a special meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Board member Mike Troup said the project is a challenging one, which was why the school board tabled the decision back in March.

"You're keeping students and staff in two thirds of the facility while new construction is going on. So that created some extra work in areas that we had to protect," Troup said.

That extra work puts the construction costs about $2.1 million over budget, but Superintendent Roy Webb said the overall estimated costs for all schools still come in under the $89 million budget.

"A lot of the other schools were under budget," Webb said, "So all that together, it's going to be pretty tight, but the plan is we're going to be on budget, and we're going to be on time or ahead of time."

As the district gets ready to start the project, resident Emily Miller said she holds a personal connection to the building being replaced.

"I was a student of Baldwin, and I get excited when I think about the future of our city, and the changes, and the forward motion of what they're doing for the future for our kids." Miller said.

Miller added that residents like her are excited for when that time comes.

"We're looking forward to seeing the improvements, and the changes come over the coming years." Miller said, "It's going to be maybe a long process, but a process that's worth it in the end for the kids in our community."

The next step in the project is starting asbestos removal, which should happen sometime in the next two weeks.

After crews do that, they'll demolish Baldwin North before summer ends.

Webb anticipates the new school will open in August 2019.