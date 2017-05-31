Parents, teen drivers react to '100 deadliest days' for teen drivers

If you have a teen driver, it's more likely they will die in a crash in the 100 days following Memorial Day than any other time of the year, according to AAA.

They report in the past five years, more than 5,000 people nationwide have been killed in crashes involving teen drivers during the 100-day period. Teen drivers know they have a lot to learn behind the wheel.

"If you ask one of my best friend she'll say 'I'm a great driver,'" Mary Ruxlow said. "If you ask my dad, he'll say once you think you're a great driver, you're not."

Some say they know other teens take more risks while driving.

"Looking down at their phone to change music or change the station and just look at their phone real quick," Ashton Erwin said. "Those are probably the biggest."

A AAA report found nearly 60 percent of teen crashes involve a distraction. Mary Kussman, who's a mother of a teen driver, doesn't dispute that finding, especially during the summertime.

"I believe it to be true," Kussman said. "Kids this time of year are carefree. They're out with their friends, the windows are down, the music is playing and they're texting."

Illinois State Police believe parents play a pivotal role in how their child behaves while driving.

"Parent's should, number one, set a good example when they're driving," Master Sgt. Jeff Schisler said. "Make sure they're obeying the traffic laws. Don't text and drive. Don't use their cell phone while driving. Don't speed."

That's exactly what Ruxlow's mother does while she prepares to get her license in two months.

"She makes me follow the speed limit of course," Ruxlow said. "So I really feel slowing down and not picking up your phone makes a big difference."

Kussman works in health care and knows first hand the grave consequences bad driving habits can have.

"It makes me sick to see how those families are just torn apart with the deaths of young people," Kussman said.

Kussman hopes teens listen up.

"I want teens to not feel like we're out there to scare them," Kussman explained. "These things really happen and we want them to be aware."

Troopers say it's also important to let your teens know it's okay to call you as a parent to pick them up if they are in a situation where they shouldn't drive home.