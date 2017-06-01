Grave site digging wraps up at site of new Adams County Jail

The dig for human remains wrapped up Wednesday at the new Adams County Jail site.

Archaeologist Karen Atwell says she found two remains and possibly five more, much less than expected. She'll now finish her report and seek a permit to remove the bodies which are from an old cemetery at that location dating back to the 1800's. The permit could take two to three weeks to get, but county officials say this could save the county more than $100,000.

"It's going in a good direction obviously," Kent Snider said. "You know we saved $400,000 on the AT&T phone line relocation project. We save $100,000 on this project. It just keeps the budget down."

County officials don't believe moving the remains will delay construction. They say jail bids are out and a pre-bid meeting is still set for June 8th.