Vacant house in Quincy catches fire

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Quincy Fire crews were called to a fire at 328 Lind St. just before 10:00 Wednesday night. Firefighters say fire damaged the first floor with smoke damaging throughout. The home was vacant and officials said it's a problem with many vacant homes around the city.

"Anytime a building is unsecured, people will try to make access into it whether it's summertime or wintertime. So all we can do is hope people are careful," said Assistant Chief Bernard Vahlkamp.

Firefighters encourage those living by a vacant home to keep an eye out for anyone going in and out of them.

