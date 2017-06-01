WEB EXTRA: LaHood on healthcare, infrastructure and Trump - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

WEB EXTRA: LaHood on healthcare, infrastructure and Trump

Posted:
US Congressman Darin LaHood US Congressman Darin LaHood
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Congressman Darin LaHood discussed several topics during a visit to Quincy this week.

Hear what he had to say about a potential healthcare repeal, priorities in the upcoming legislative session and President Donald Trump.

