Summer doesn't have to stop kids learning and development

While summer break is supposed to be fun with time away from the classroom, local educators say it doesn't mean you have to let your kids stop learning and developing until the next time the bell rings.

School's out for summer and many parents will be looking for ways to help their kids spend a lot of free time time over the next three months.

Michaela Fray with Quincy Public Schools said you can start to map out some ideas by looking at a variety of different things that are both fun and good for development.

"We encourage parents to read to their students and talk to their students about what they have fun doing during the summer," she said. "A lot of our teachers will send home summer reading lists or things to work on in math over the summer," she said. "Also, just let them outside and play and be kids. (Let them) explore and really talk to your kids about what they're exploring."

When it comes to paving the path to learning skills, especially for elementary age kids, Fray says simply dedicating time to reading may be the biggest resource to helping a child's ability to learn.

"We cannot stress enough to please sit with your child and read," she said. "It can be the newspaper, it can be magazines, it can be a topic that is of interest to you and your child. Maybe the help plan a summer vacation and read about what you can visit."

Fray also says it's a great idea to look into local summer camps and academy's hosted in the area, which are usually both fun and educational at the same time for children.