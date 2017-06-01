Tri-State mother gets makeover on TODAY

Local superintendents joined other educators from across the state to rally for a budget on Wednesday.More >>
Archery is about to take center stage at Mark Twain Lake this week.More >>
Police said people are dying on Tri-State roadways because they're skipping one important thing before driving off, buckling their seatbelt.More >>
Summer is just around the corner and city officials in Hannibal want to make sure kids stay engaged throughout the break. The Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department has teamed up with The Bluff City Theater to offer kids a summer camp. Kids will be able to do arts and crafts, learn about the Mississippi River and different animals in it. Kids will also be able to do a little acting.More >>
If you've driven down streets in Hannibal, you know that some of them need a lot of work. That's why the city is getting ready to start its multi-million dollar road improvement project. "We are putting new asphalt down on a lot of streets. Some of these streets are going to be completely milled out, some are going to be reconstructed."More >>
Authorities in McDonough County are investigating a shots fired incident in Bushnell, Illinois, early Wednesday morning, according to the sheriff.More >>
The Payless shoe store in the Quincy mall will close later this summer, according to an employee.More >>
Illinois State Police warned the public Wednesday of a phone scam circulating the state.More >>
Lee County Ambulance Director Bill Young said six people were injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on the west edge of Keokuk.More >>
The Quincy Fire Department announced Wednesday its in need of new members of the fireground rehabilitation team.More >>
