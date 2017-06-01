Tri-State mother gets makeover on TODAY - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Tri-State mother gets makeover on TODAY

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
NEW YORK (WGEM) - A local mother was lucky enough to be picked for a makeover Thursday morning on the Today Show.

Beth Eilers, of Golden, Illinois, was chosen from the crowd outside of Studio 1A in New York City. She received a makeover from hairstylist Louis Licari and TODAY contributor Jill Martin.

Eilers said she's married with two children. She's a secretary at Central Middle School, but plans to go back to school this fall.

Watch the TODAY segment below:

