Madison students celebrate end of school year

It was all fun and games for Madison School students Thursday at the annual end-of-year carnival.

The day was a chance for students to celebrate the end of another successful school year with a variety of fun activities.

"A long -lasting tradition here at Madison," said Principal Jim Sohn. "We have half of our day in the park, half over at school with lunch in between, we always start the day with a talent show that finished about an hour ago. It's a great way to finish our year on a great note."

Students also got to enjoy treats from TCBY and dunk Superintendent Roy Webb in a dunk tank.

