Jackson-Lincoln Pool to open this weekend

By Travis Sloan, Internet Director
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Jackson-Lincoln Swimming Complex is scheduled to open for the season this weekend.

Pool officials said the pool will open Saturday. Hours this summer will be Monday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The pool is scheduled to be open until early August, pending attendance.

Officials recently announced a new partnership this year with the Quincy Family YMCA. Staff members with the YMCA will help manage the pool's daily operations.

