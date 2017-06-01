Texas shootout caught on camera

GREENVILLE, Texas (KRIS) - Two bounty hunters were killed in a shootout inside a crowded Greenville, Texas, car dealership as they tried to bring in a wanted man Wednesday.

The fugitive both men were chasing also died in the firefight.

The two bounty hunters had tracked down the fugitive, Ramon Hutchinson, to a Nissan dealership in Greenville. Once inside, both men approached Hutchinson with guns drawn.

That's when Hutchinson tried to draw a pistol, but dropped it on a desk, eventually picking it up and firing after a struggle with the bounty hunters, who returned fire, according to the City of Greenville.

The bounty hunters were Corpus Christi residents Gabriel Bernal, 33, and Fidel Garcia, 54.

