Texas shootout caught on camera - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Texas shootout caught on camera

Posted:

GREENVILLE, Texas (KRIS) - Two bounty hunters were killed in a shootout inside a crowded Greenville, Texas, car dealership as they tried to bring in a wanted man Wednesday.

The fugitive both men were chasing also died in the firefight. 

The two bounty hunters had tracked down the fugitive, Ramon Hutchinson, to a Nissan dealership in Greenville. Once inside, both men approached Hutchinson with guns drawn.

That's when Hutchinson tried to draw a pistol, but dropped it on a desk, eventually picking it up and firing after a struggle with the bounty hunters, who returned fire, according to the City of Greenville.

The bounty hunters were Corpus Christi residents Gabriel Bernal, 33, and Fidel Garcia, 54.  

Read more: http://bit.ly/2rJd57b

Bounty hunters killed in deadly shootout

A camera rolled as bounty hunters and the fugitive they were trying to apprehend die in terrifying shootout inside Texas car dealership.

More>>

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.