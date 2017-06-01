Local small business celebrates seven years

Opera House Antiques & Uniques in Monroe City is celebrating its 7th anniversary this weekend, defying the odds of a small business surviving in a small town.

The three owners, Penny Delaporte, Georgia Rothweiler and Sally Hawker, officially owned the store for seven years on Thursday. They said their secret to long-term success is dedication, focus on customers and working as a team.

"We've been very fortunate to have different strengths for each one of us," Delaporte said. "We didn't know exactly what our strengths were until we got into it."

Hawker said a good small business owner also has to be flexible.

"You have to change your plan sometimes in the middle of what you're doing," she said. "We also try to do our best to serve the people. If they want a certain thing, we'll try to go get it for them."

While the antique show has seen some success, Rothweiler said other downtown businesses have not been as lucky. She said she hopes their business will help downtown Monroe City continue to grow.

"My main thing was saving downtown," Rothweiler said. "We'll be excited to have downtown saved one building at a time, or however we can do it."

Krickit Shoemaker sometimes spends her afternoons at the antique shop playing the flute for tips.

"When I play it, I just feel I'm completed," Shoemaker said. "..."

Shoemaker said Opera House Antiques & Uniques' continued success is great for Monroe City.

"It's nice to see the business picking up, because it's a shame to see these little towns fade out and die," she said.

Shoemaker said the store's success could give her success as well.

"I'm sort of getting a little exposure, and you never know, somebody might ask me to play for some function or something," she said.

The Opera House Antiques & Uniques owners said they will continue to serve their community for many years. There are future plans to expand the building as well as improve their new cafe addition.

"Hopefully, it'll be able to sustain itself and we can expand on that," Delaporte said. "We love this business."