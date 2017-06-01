Boatel prepares to open patio after flooding

Imagine losing half your income for a full month..that's exactly what's happened to a Scott County restaurant, due to flooding along the Illinois River.

Evandy's Boatel employees spent Thursday power washing and putting the patio back together.

"Anything that was made out of wood, of course, was put into storage," owner Eric VanGundy said. Today, (Thursday) we're putting it back into place."

Owner Eric VanGundy said several feet of water covered the patio for nearly 5 weeks, causing the boatel to miss key weekends like Memorial Day.

"We figure our revenue was about half of what it would of been if we had the patio open," VanGundy said. "Our restaurant was open. If you drove down here we could feed you. We didn't sing for you, so we were missing the entertainment, but at least the restaurant was able to be open."

That hurt employees like Dori O'Connell who rely on tips from the bigger crowds on the patio.

"It did hurt tips a little bit," O'Connell said. "I work here in the summer full time. At school I have a busy schedule and I'm not able to work, so I'm trying to make as much as I can in the summer so I can go to school in the fall".

Now, she's happy they will be back to normal for the summer.

"When the downstairs is open, we have a lot more customers," O'Connell added. "Usually because they come eat upstairs and then they go downstairs to hangout."

VanGundy said having the patio back open will be a big relief.

"You kind of look at the glass as being half full," VanGundy said. "Now, hopefully it will be completely full for the rest of the summer."

VanGundy said they plan to have bands on the patio as scheduled this weekend. He expects big crowds since this will be the official start to the summer on the patio.

