City demolishes buildings as push for economic growth

Several buildings in Kahoka are falling apart and the city is ready to knock them down for good. Area residents have expressed many concerns to the city about the dilapidated structures and want them gone.

"When I drive through I think that's pitiful. The yards aren't kept, the buildings are all messed up. The buildings are just there to cause trouble. It's a nuisance for animals to be in, and for kids, it's a safety hazard," said Jane Redmond, Kahoka Resident.

Mayor Jerry Webber agrees that something needed to be done.

"They are a blight to the community. We would like to get them removed so it can provide a better looking community and provide empty lots for future homes or commercial buildings to be built."

16 homes and 2 commercial buildings are set to be demolished with help from a $242,000 Community Development Block Grant. The owners of the properties are sharing the expense by paying $500 towards demolishing homes and 20% of the cost to demolish commercial buildings.

"We would like to see some new commercial buildings put up with a business put in them that would bring people to town to do business and create some additional revenue for the city," said Webber.

The city hopes demolishing the buildings will clear the way for more economic development.

"To survive in this day and age, you have to have a mechanism for growth, through business or through people," said Webber.

Neighbors are just happy that it's out with the old and in with the new.

"Past due, long time overdue, finally done. I hope Kahoka becomes a new town with new people and more people coming and we can be a booming thriving metropolis," said Redmond.

The city is hoping to begin the demolition this month.

