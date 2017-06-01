90-year-old Tri-State bridge to be inspected - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

90-year-old Tri-State bridge to be inspected

After nearly a century, a deteriorating bridge in Taylor, Missouri could soon be replaced. A MoDOT contractor will be inspecting the bridge to find out how much longer it can last. The estimated cost for the bridge inspection is $34,000. Marion County will pay 20%  and MoDOT will pay the rest.

"In county government it's always good to plan ahead, just like a business or at your own house," said Lyndon Bode, Marion County Presiding Commissioner. "You want to plan ahead and solve problems before they occur. With this inspection that's what we are doing, trying to solve any potential problems," said Bode. 

The inspection will take place this summer. The county hopes to have a full report by September. 

