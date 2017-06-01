Pro Perspective: McGaughey puts efforts towards professional basketball career

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- These days the books have been tossed in favor of the basketball for Quincy University alum Evan McGaughey.



"Working probably 3-4 days a week in the gym because it's a job for me now," McGaughey said in between sessions with Pure Sweat coach Matt Pugh at Pepsi Arena.



McGaughey is working towards a goal of playing professional basketball.



It's something he admitted was far-fetched in the transition from high school to college.



"I never really had in mind that I would be a professional basketball player going over to Europe and testing the waters over there," he said.



"It's kind of a dream come true because every kid wants to go professional in some kind of sport."



He's likely to land multiple options because of his ability both inside the paint and on the perimeter. For the time being McGaughey is honing his skills on beating his defender anywhere on the floor.



"Growing up I wasn't taught specific one-on-one moves, other than the junior high chair drills," McGaughey explained.



"I'm really working on my game because I have a solid skill-set it's just working on it (and) creating an art out of it, doing things that come easy to me."



McGaughey has come a long way from his All-State playing days at Illini West and the adventure is only beginning, one he plans on keeping his eyes and ears wide open.



"Coming from Carthage, Illinois not a lot of people know about (professional basketball), usually you go professional in farming if anything," McGaughey said with a smile.



"I'm still relatively new to it (and) that will be the best experience I think, learning all the new cultures, maybe speaking a different language, getting used to the food, and all that kind of stuff. I'm really excited about it."



McGaughey has already signed with an agent and hopes to land a professional contract in Western Europe. He listed Finland, Denmark, and Germany as possibilities.



If all goes according to plan he will head overseas in August.