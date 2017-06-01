The District hosts sidewalk sale - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

The District hosts sidewalk sale

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Customer looks at a dress during the sidewalk sale.
Sign shows sale going on.
Customers talk while browsing items.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

District officials kicked off a weekend of events with a downtown sidewalk sale.

The annual event started Thursday running through Saturday. Officials say retailers wanted to link the event with the new QFest this weekend. 

Executive Director Bruce Guthrie says 16 retailers are participating this year and it's continuing to grow.

"We continue to add more retailers," Guthrie said. "We get more retailers engaged. More people start seeing the success of downtown so they're wanting to get involved."

 

