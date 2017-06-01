Police monitoring school zones during summer

Though school may be out for the summer in Quincy, officials want to remind you that's not a free pass to speed through school zones.

Some students left school Thursday and won't look back until the fall, but that's not the case for many, who will be back in just a few days for summer school meaning drivers need to stay alert in school zones.



"Try to stay situationally aware," Superintendent Roy Webb said. "Look out for our kids in our community. You know they'll be riding their bikes to school, walking to school. They'll still be coming to our playgrounds."

Quincy Police officers say drivers often overlook students once schools go on summer break.

"They don't always cross on the sidewalks like we tell them," Officer Taylor Dralle said. "So we need to be mindful of that and watch our school speed limit zones."

Drivers may not think it matters much, but police say dropping your speed to 20 can make a big difference in case you need to stop abruptly.

"It's a lot harder to stop going over that speed limit at any point," Dralle explained.

Now is also a good time to give your kids a lesson on watching out for cars.



"You got the parking, parents trying to drop off kids and parents trying to pick up kids," Webb added. "There's a lot of extra congestion."

Webb urges drivers to avoid being in a rush.

"Get through the school zone," Webb said. "They're only a couple blocks long and then you can pick your speed back up."

If both kids and drivers are alert, Quincy police say there's less chance of a tragic ending..



"As a police officer that's one of the worst calls we get," Dralle explained. "Worrying about a kid being injured. We just ask the people hey just slow down. This is just one step that we can keep our kids safe and continue to go to school."

If you are caught speeding in a school zone you will have an automatic court appearance and your fine is set by the judge.

Quincy High School, Junior High and Adams Elementary will hold summer schools. Those will run from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Summer lunch programs will be held at Berrian School from 10:45 a.m. until noon and Washington School from 12:15 p.m. until 1:30 p.m.