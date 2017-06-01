Last day of school ever at Monroe Elementary

School is now officially out for the summer for Quincy Public School students.

But, it's truly a moment for Monroe Elementary-- the last day of classes there ever.

Crews will demolish the school in just a few weeks to make way for the new Lincoln Douglas Elementary School which opens this fall.

Students and teachers spent this last day signing yearbooks. They're looking towards the future while also reflecting on memories.

"It is super exciting but also bittersweet because we have been here for so long and have known and loved this building," said teacher Marci Keller. "Our children have grown up, my own personal children have grown up in this building, so it is kind of bittersweet, but it is so exciting to look forward to our future."

Officials say all of the teachers from Monroe will move into the new school this fall for at least for one year. Some of them will then be reassigned to other schools.

