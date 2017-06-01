Thursday's Area Scores - June 1 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - June 1

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
**Prospect League Baseball**

Springfield: 10
Quincy: 5
Mitchell Allen: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Chase Simmons: 3-4, 2 runs
Gems: (2-1), pitchers combined to walk 15 Sliders hitters


**High School Baseball**

Fort Madison: 1
Mount Pleasant: 11
(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 15
Mount Pleasant: 0
(Game 2)

Mediapolis: 2
Central Lee: 0


**High School Softball**

Keokuk: 11
Knoxville: 2
(Game 1)

Keokuk: 5
Knoxville: 1
(Game 2)

Fort Madison: 0
Mount Pleasant: 10
(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 1
Mount Pleasant: 8
(Game 2)

Mediapolis: 1
Central Lee: 7
McKenna Hall: WP, 4-hitter
Anna Krehbiel: 2-4, 2-run HR, 4 RBI's

