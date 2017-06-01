Thursday's Area Scores - June 1

**Prospect League Baseball**
Springfield: 10
Quincy: 5
Mitchell Allen: 3-4, 2 RBI's
Chase Simmons: 3-4, 2 runs
Gems: (2-1), pitchers combined to walk 15 Sliders hitters
**High School Baseball**
Fort Madison: 1
Mount Pleasant: 11
(Game 1)
Fort Madison: 15
Mount Pleasant: 0
(Game 2)
Mediapolis: 2
Central Lee: 0
**High School Softball**
Keokuk: 11
Knoxville: 2
(Game 1)
Keokuk: 5
Knoxville: 1
(Game 2)
Fort Madison: 0
Mount Pleasant: 10
(Game 1)
Fort Madison: 1
Mount Pleasant: 8
(Game 2)
Mediapolis: 1
Central Lee: 7
McKenna Hall: WP, 4-hitter
Anna Krehbiel: 2-4, 2-run HR, 4 RBI's
Can't Find Something?
WGEM
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.