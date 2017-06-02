Residents take hog farm complaint to decision makers

Schuyler County residents are upset over a proposed hog confinement and took their concerns Thursday night to the people who will make the final decision.



Residents met at the Schulyer County Courthouse in Rushville, Illinois. They told representatives with the Illinois Department of Agriculture they're concerned the confinement would have a negative impact on their area.



The proposed Olive Branch Acres site in Littleton, Illinois would house around 20,000 pigs, and Professional Swine Management officials say it would be a roughly 15 million dollar investment in the community. But several citizens don't want the concentrated animal feeding operation, or CAFO. They fear it will damage roads, and cause health problems.



"The citizens do matter," said resident Carrie Johnson. "The people that live around (here) do matter. These are people that have businesses, that have worked in the community, and they've raised families here and they've spent lots of money."

"We think this is an ideal site based on where it's located at," Ted Ufkes, the COO of Professional Swine Management said. "The proximity to other pigs, other homes, we feel based on our experience in Schulyer County, it will be an ideal spot for us."

"One of the things that's important about this process is to give the local community the opportunity to give the department, and the county board more site specific information about the actual area." Warren Goetsch, Deputy Director with the Illinois Dept. of Agriculture responded.



The next step in the process will be for the Schulyer County Board to give a non-binding recommendation to the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The deadline for that July 14. But, the Ag Department has the final say. It has until July 29th to make its decision.