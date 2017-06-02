Salvation Army celebrates 100-year anniversary on National Donut - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Salvation Army celebrates 100-year anniversary on National Donut Day

By Brian Troutman, Producer
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Friday, June 2 marks the 100th anniversary of the salvation army. It also happens to be National Donut Day

To celebrate, the Quincy Salvation Army is teaming up with the local Dunkin Donuts.

Now through May 31st, 2018 individuals, organizations, or businesses can make a $25 donation to the Quincy Salvation Army, and members of The Salvation Army will deliver one dozen Dunkin Donuts to whomever they want.

For more information, check out the Salvation Army's website.

