Quincy man arrested for drugs after short chase

A Quincy man was arrested Thursday on drug charges after a short chase, according to police.

M/Sgt. Patrick Frazier, with the West Central Illinois Task Force, said officers went to the home of Larry M. Beebe at 2 p.m. to serve an Adams County indictment. He said Beebe was wanted on a charge of unlawful delivery of methamphetamine.

During the arrest, Frazier said Beebe ran from officers but was eventually taken into custody. Frazier said officers found a bag of meth on Beebe.

Beebe was placed in the Adams County Jail on the drug charges.