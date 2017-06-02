Quincy Mall Dairy Queen could stay open

It's possible the Dairy Queen will remain open in the Quincy Mall, according to mall ownership.

Current DQ owner Mary Keck previously told WGEM News that she was planning to close the restaurant June 11. She claimed the mall would not lower her lease and she couldn't afford it.

The mall is owned by Cullinan Properties, Ltd. Spokesperson Anaise Berry said the company is hopeful the Dairy Queen will have a new owner and remain open.

"We are working with the current owner, as we have been for some time now, in an effort to keep Dairy Queen open at Quincy Mall," Berry said in an emailed statement. "It is our understanding the owner is no longer participating in the previously scheduled auction. We are in discussions with other potential buyers and very hopeful something favorable can be worked out in the near future."

Keck previously said she was planning to auction off her restaurant equipment.

PREVIOUS STORY: http://bit.ly/2rNfI8b