Q-FEST debuts this weekend in Quincy

By Travis Sloan
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The new, two-day event called Q-FEST makes its debut this weekend in Quincy.

The event will be held Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 in and around Washington Park in downtown Quincy. The event is described by organizers as a celebration of art, music and food.

Q-FEST will include an art festival, street concert and taste of Quincy.

The schedule of events and more information on Q-FEST can be found below:

FINE & FRESH ART SHOW

  • 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday
  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday

TASTE OF QUINCY

  • 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday
  • 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday

DISTRICT STREET CONCERT

  • Saturday
    • 5:30 p.m. - Gates Open
    • 6 p.m. - Midnight Piano Band
    • 9 p.m. - Members Only

