Q-FEST debuts this weekend in Quincy

The new, two-day event called Q-FEST makes its debut this weekend in Quincy.

The event will be held Saturday, June 3 and Sunday, June 4 in and around Washington Park in downtown Quincy. The event is described by organizers as a celebration of art, music and food.

Q-FEST will include an art festival, street concert and taste of Quincy.

The schedule of events and more information on Q-FEST can be found below:

FINE & FRESH ART SHOW

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday

TASTE OF QUINCY

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Saturday

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday

DISTRICT STREET CONCERT