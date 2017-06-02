New veteran initiative announced

The Great River Economic Development Foundation announced a new initiative Friday morning to help area veterans.

At a news conference Friday morning, GREDF President Marcel Wagner said Heroes at Heartland is creating a database of area veterans, an effort spearheaded by WGEM and the Herald-Whig.

The contact information will then make it easier to distribute information on everything from veteran-related events to local job openings.

"I'm looking at this as a way to provide an additional workforce for our companies," Wagner said. "Our companies love to hire veterans and so this is a way to help facilitate that and open lines of communication with them."

Friday was the first time the Heroes at Heartland event was announced.

A free day for area veterans and their families is planned for Saturday, Aug. 5 at Harpole's Heartland Lodge in Nebo, Illinois. The day will include trail rides, trap shooting, archery and lunch.