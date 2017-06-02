Annual Germanfest returns this weekend

The annual Germanfest in Quincy is back this weekend at South Park.

The event is sponsored by the Quincy Sister City Commission and kicks off Friday night at 6 p.m. The first night runs until 10 p.m. and reopens Saturday from 3 to 11 p.m.

Raised on Radio is scheduled to perform Friday night. Saturday will include "Kinderplatz" activities for kids, followed by a performance by the Heidelberg German Band.

Organizers said the proceeds from the event go to help providing materials and activities for German classes at Quincy Senior High School and Quincy Notre Dame. The event also helps support the Quincy University German soccer trip experience.

Admission is free.