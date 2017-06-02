Blessing Cancer Center honors cancer survivors - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Blessing Cancer Center honors cancer survivors

Posted:
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Hundreds of cancer survivors were honored Friday as part of National Cancer Survivors Day.

Blessing Cancer Center held a special ceremony to celebrate local survivors. Quincy's Sherwin Williams store and Blessing staff painted a purple ribbon on the lawn outside the cancer center.

"In our country, I think the numbers are close to 16 million cancer survivors and that continues to increase pretty substantially," said Blessing Cancer Center Radiation Oncologist Robert Johnson. "So, I think it shows to the community that there's a lot of folks right in their own community that are surviving cancer."

Survivors also got a free t-shirt as part of the celebration.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.