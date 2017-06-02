Weekend events to bring in big crowds

Employees will also be getting more shifts

Many people are coming into town for the weekend

Germanfest, Q-Fest and Fishing For Freedom are just a few events happening in Quincy this weekend and officials said they're all expected to bring in big crowds.

"We are expecting thousands down here for Q-Fest," said Bruce Guthrie, Executive Director for The District. "The local businesses should do very well. There's a lot of people that are going to be coming down here for the weekend."

Businesses like Thyme Square Cafe said they'll be ready for the crowds.

"We are definitely staffing up," said Erica Shupe, owner of Thyme Square Cafe.

Shupe said busy weekends full of festivals and events are a big boost for the entire economy.

"People are going to go stay at motels," Shupe said. "They are going to go shop. They are going to go eat out at restaurants."

Guthrie agreed that when more people come to town, more money comes in too.

"That only helps to fuel the economy and make sure we are getting more sales tax, which helps the city in doing all the central services that the city needs to accomplish," Guthrie said. "It's a great for downtown and a great economic generator for the city of Quincy."

Shupe said not only are the crowds good for businesses, but for all the employees too.

"They are able to make more hours this weekend, make a little bit more money which in turn will come back into the community," said Shupe.

Officials said with all the events happening, there's no reason not to get out this weekend.

"People don't have any excuses for not getting out this weekend in Quincy," Guthrie said. "There is so much to do. Get out and enjoy it."