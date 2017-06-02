Former New London Elementary School gets new use

One of the business partners, Margo Hill, organizes the store's library.

New London Elementary School is getting a new life.

A new business, New London's Old School Marketplace, opened Friday in the school's old location, after students started going to school in Center last year.

Three business partners are hoping to turn it into a place where new memories can be made.

"It's the old elementary school that was sold off," business partner Jack Bishop said. "We are turning it into a craft antique vintage marketplace. It's a place for people to come and sell their products and wears."

Old classrooms are now spaces for vendors to rent. Bishop said the store has already seen a few vendors.

The owners said they think this will attract tourists and community members alike.

"Most of the local people went to elementary school here," business partner Margo Hill said. "And they'll be able to come in and say, 'Oh, that was my classroom!'"

New London Mayor Pro-Tem Mary White said she believes the marketplace will bring in people from surrounding cities.

"They're going to put up big signs on the highway," she said. "People that come from St. Louis or Quincy or further north will see the sign and stop as they go on their way."

The new business will use all parts of the school. The gymnasium can be used for weddings, concerts and graduation parties.

City leaders say if the school were demolished, it would've cost tax payers a significant amount of money.

"It would've been an expensive project," White said. "We talked to a demolition guy and he said it would cost about $80,000 to tear the thing down. So the school district was lucky that they found somebody to sell it to."

There are future plans for the business as well. The partners said they plan to expand the marketplace.

"I'd like to see a coffee shop," Hill said.

"There's going to be a vintage movie and DVD store," Bishop said.

The New London's Old School Marketplace hours are Tuesday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.