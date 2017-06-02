143rd annual Melrose Chapel Strawberry Festival

The 143rd annual strawberry festival at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church takes place Saturday.

Friday, church volunteers stemmed more than 400 pounds of strawberries for different desserts such as shortcake and for toppings. Volunteers said the festival is a great way to introduce visitors to their church.

"It's a real good way to have camaraderie with the church people and also, to more or less, invite outside people into out church and hopefully they might even come back for services sometime,” said volunteer Janice Hiland.

The festival is Saturday from 3 to 7 at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church.