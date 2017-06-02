143rd annual Melrose Chapel Strawberry Festival - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

143rd annual Melrose Chapel Strawberry Festival

Posted:
By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Bucket full of strawberries Bucket full of strawberries
Volunteers stemmed strawberries Volunteers stemmed strawberries
The festival is 3-7 The festival is 3-7
The festival is a church tradition The festival is a church tradition

The 143rd annual strawberry festival at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church takes place Saturday.

Friday, church volunteers stemmed more than 400 pounds of strawberries for different desserts such as shortcake and for toppings. Volunteers said the festival is a great way to introduce visitors to their church.

"It's a real good way to have camaraderie with the church people and also, to more or less, invite outside people into out church and hopefully they might even come back for services sometime,” said volunteer Janice Hiland.

The festival is Saturday from 3 to 7 at Melrose Chapel United Methodist Church.

