Rescuers searching for man who fell into the Mississippi River

Multiple fire departments and search and rescue crews are on scene on the Mississippi River in Calhoun County, Illinois, searching for a 20-year-old male who fell into the water.



Pike County Illinois Sheriff Paul Petty says the man was walking with two friends near the Clarksville dam when two of them fell in and a third person jumped into the water to help.



Sgt. David Greenwood says crews were called out just after 6:30 p.m. and two of three individuals are now out of the water and are OK.



However, Greenwood says rescuers have been unable to locate the 20-year-old male who is from Louisiana, Missouri. Crews are searching in the area where the man was last seen.

