Rescuers searching for man who fell into the Mississippi River - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Rescuers searching for man who fell into the Mississippi River

Posted:
By Gene Kennedy, Anchor
Connect

Multiple fire departments and search and rescue crews are on scene on the Mississippi River in Calhoun County, Illinois, searching for a 20-year-old male who fell into the water.

Pike County Illinois Sheriff Paul Petty says the man was walking with two friends near the Clarksville dam when two of them fell in and a third person jumped into the water to help.

Sgt. David Greenwood says crews were called out just after 6:30 p.m. and two of three individuals are now out of the water and are OK.

However, Greenwood says rescuers have been unable to locate the 20-year-old male who is from Louisiana, Missouri. Crews are searching in the area where the man was last seen.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.