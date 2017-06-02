Seniors set to take track for inaugural All-Star meet

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Every summer for the past two-plus decades a number of the top basketball players in Northeast Missouri and West Central have matched wits in the McDonald's/Herald-Whig Classic.



There's even been All-Star football, baseball, softball, and volleyball games.



But never track and field.



That's all going to change next week during Wednesday's first-ever Missouri vs. Illinois All-Star track meet at Quincy's Flinn Stadium.



The event will pit the area's top seniors battling for bragging rights.



Palmyra girls track coach Nicholas Koetters helped organize the event and says the track athletes deserve this kind of competition.



"All the other sports have their recognition. They have their senior things and we've tried pushing cross country and track the past few years, (and) give it a little more recognition," Koetters said.



"Our biggest thing is we hope that we can be successful this year, have a pretty good showing, and that way more people will want to get involved, helping, volunteering, (and) sponsoring it next year."



Koetters has joined forces with Quincy High School track coach Matt McClelland and Liberty track coach Jared Schmidt to spotlight the sport by teaming athletes from different schools for one last chance to shine on the track.



However, it won't be your typical track and field meet.



"Track meets can kind of drag on (and) they can lose people's attention a lot of times. We got rid of a few things here and there (and) we got rid of a few events," Koetters explained. "It's only basically one heat of everything, so it'll be a little faster paced. We want to keep it a little more exciting."



Field events will begin at 6 p.m. with running events slated to start an hour later.



All proceeds from the meet will benefit West Central Illinois Special Olympics.