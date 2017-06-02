Nuisance properties concern La Grange residents

Residents in La Grange, Missouri say the city's dragging its feet cleaning up nuisance properties around town, but city officials say they're working as fast as they can.

"Main thing I'm concerned with is the wild animals that's here anymore," Tony Jacobs said.

A concern echoed by residents in La Grange as they believe troublesome properties are continuing to attract rodents around their homes.

"The diseases and I've seen as many as five raccoons in the yard at a time," Jacobs added. "Everything from foxes to skunks."

City Administrator John Roach believes the city's made significant progress since we met with them in October.

"We've really been able to tackle them and I think make some substantial steps in getting them cleaned," Roach said.

Roach says nearly 30 properties violated the city's various nuisance ordinances in October. Currently, only three remain on the list, but those are reoccurring problems.

"We address it and then it happens again and it happens again," Roach explained.

Jacobs feels the city needs to look at doing more with these homes.

"Seems like they send a letter out and then they mow a little bit then it's forgotten," Jacobs said.

However, city officials say they're not ignoring the properties and are taking some owners to court to force them to clean up. The city's also sending out copies of ordinances in the city newsletter.

"We're trying to get more awareness out there," Roach added.

Jacobs hopes more residents start to take pride in cleaning up La Grange.

"It could be a really nice looking little town if everybody would pitch in, work together and get it cleaned up," Jacobs added.

Roach says those properties that end up in court can take a while to get cleaned up. He just hopes other residents continue to work towards making the city look nice. If you see a property you think is in violation of city ordinance or should be looked at by the city, they ask you call or stop in to city hall.