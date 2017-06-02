'QHS 70's bash' reunion

Quincy High School graduates from the 1970's reunited Friday night to celebrate one last weekend before their old school gets demolished.

The bash featured music from the '70s performed by local musicians, plenty of food and beverages, and other cool items such as two 1970's GTOs.

The group will also be exploring the tunnels in both the old, abandoned Dick's Brewery and their old school building.

"We found out that there was tunnels underneath the building for part of the civil defense fund, that a lot of people have never even seen," said the chair of the reunion, Mike Klingner. "In fact, I didn't even know they were there. And so, it kind of gives you some elements of the building that you never saw as a student before it gets demolished."





