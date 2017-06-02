Friday Sports Extra - June 2 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Keokuk won the nightcap to gain a split with Mount Pleasant in a match-up of state ranked teams. Keokuk won the nightcap to gain a split with Mount Pleasant in a match-up of state ranked teams.

**High School Soccer, Girls**

(Class 1A Region Semifinals)
10) Holy Trinity: 0
1) Davenport Assumption: 6


**High School Softball**

9) Mount Pleasant: 3
13) Keokuk: 2
(Game 1)

9) Mount Pleasant: 2
13) Keokuk: 4
(Game 2)

Fort Madison: 7
Wilton: 17
(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 0
Wilton: 10
(Game 2)


**High School Baseball**

Central Lee: 11
Holy Trinity: 5


**Prospect League Baseball**

Quincy: 8
Springfield: 9
Dalton Schumer: 3-4, HR
Blake Hart: 2-4, 3 RBI's
Gems: (2-2), led 7-1 after 4.5 innings

