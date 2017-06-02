Quincy High School seniors receive their diplomas - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy High School seniors receive their diplomas

Posted:
By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
Quincy High School Seniors walk in for graduation.
Students talk to each other while waiting for the graduation ceremony.
Two seniors give a speech during the ceremony.
Families look on during the graduation ceremony.
Student stands while crowd acknowledges those entering the military.
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Emotions were high at Flinn Stadium as a new class of Quincy High School seniors received their diplomas Friday.

Quincy Public Schools held its 152nd annual graduation ceremony. Families filled the stadium to celebrate the accomplishments of their children while students say it was an exciting and emotional time.

"All those lasts have come with those tearful moments with all my friends realizing that we're not going to be together forever, but we know we'll always be able to come back to this amazing town," Meg Stalder said. 

School officials also held a moment of silence and let go of balloons for two students of the class who died.

