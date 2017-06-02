Fishing for Freedom kicks off in Quincy

The 7th annual Fishing for Freedom tournament is now officially underway.

The event is a way for the community to honor active military and veterans. There was a fish fry Friday night held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles for all 180 boaters and 250 warriors who will be participating. The fish fry is intended as a meet and greet for all participants.

"They sign on to defend our country, and they give up so much in order to do that," said Fishing for Freedom Board of Director, Randy Gengenbacher. "One of the things that we want to do is give back one of those weekends that they miss so many of to protect us."

"It's just about being with that group of guys that we've missed so much as veterans, you know, you don't get to hang around that group of guys that get you the way that veterans get us," said U.S. Army Veteran, Daniel Kennedy. "So, it's a perfect weekend for that."

Saturday's event will be the heroes banquet at the Oakley Lindsay Center starting at 5pm. The actual tournament and award ceremony will take place all day Sunday at Clat Adams Park.