Hancock County man runs from warrant, leads to drug arrest

Hancock County Sheriff's Office and Hamilton Police responded to an arrest warrant in Hamilton, Illinois on Friday.

At 8:45 a.m., police officers attempted to take Chad Riddle, into custody on a Hancock County Warrant in the 1800 block of Keokuk Street in Hamilton.

Once officers arrived on scene, Riddle ran from officers and hopped in his black 1999 Mercedes car.

Officers said Riddle crashed the Mercedes into a curb after traveling six blocks attempting to run. Riddle then went on foot and was arrested a short time later.

Officers said Riddle was taken to the hospital after stating that he had recently ingested drugs and displayed signs of medical distress.

After further investigation into Riddle's home and vehicle, officers found items of methamphetamine use and distribution and other controlled substances.

Riddle, upon release from the hospital, will be charged with several traffic offenses, including driving while license suspended, fleeing or attempting to eluding a peace officer, felony driving under the influence, possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possession of a controlled substance.