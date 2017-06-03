Busy month of May for Illinois State Troopers

Illinois State Police District 20 Commander, Captain Jon Dively, announced District 20 enforcement and activity figures for May.

Illinois State Police District 20 Troopers issued 847 citations, 799 written warnings and made six criminal arrests during the month of May.

Troopers wrote 422 speeding citations and 197 seat belt citations.

Troopers investigated 32 traffic crashes, assisted 116 motorists, and conducted 214 commercial vehicle inspections.

There were 3 arrests made for driving under the influence.

District 20, which encompasses Adams, Brown, Pike, Schuyler and Scott counties, experienced one fatal crash.

According to the National Safety Council the major contributing factors related to motor-vehicle deaths in the United States are lack of occupant protection, alcohol, speeding, young drivers, distractions and large trucks.

In an effort to reduce fatalities, the Illinois State Police uses enforcement activities and educational programs to fight these major contributing factors.