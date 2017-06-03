Motorcycle rider sent to the hospital following crash in Ursa

Adams County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle rider was injured in a crash Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the scene on E. 500th St. in Ursa, Illinois.

Deputies said they were on the lookout for a reckless motorcycle in the area and minutes later, deputies said the motorcycle crashed in a ditch.

Deputies said the rider was sent to the hospital but it is unknown how severe the injuries are at this time.

Deputies said they are not releasing the name until the investigation is complete.