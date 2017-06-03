Habitat for Humanity builds home for local family

Vedenhaupt said she thought about 40 volunteers came Saturday.

Habitat selected Adriel Vedenhaupt and her two children for the home.

A Hannibal family is getting the gift of a lifetime.

Volunteers helped them build their new home Saturday as part of Habitat for Humanity.

The home owner, Adriel Vedenhaupt, said she was shocked when she found out her and her two children had been chosen for the house.

"We've been wanting to get our own home," Vedenhaupt said. "This is just such a blessing."

A construction crew of dozens of people worked the entire day on Vedenhaupt's new home.

She said the house couldn't have come at a better time, since her daughter has a heart disease.

"I have to find the right house for her, because it has to be where it doesn't have mold," Vedenhaupt said. "When I told them that Habitat chose us, they were ecstatic. They were just like 'Are you serious? Are you joking with us?' And I'm like 'No. This is serious. We're gonna have our own home!'"

Vedenhaupt said she is thankful to everyone at Habitat and the workers who came out today.

"They all have just been wonderful to me," she said. "I also want to thank my family, thank God, and thank my children."

Vedenhaupt's family is expected to move in this October.