Habitat for Humanity builds home for local family - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Habitat for Humanity builds home for local family

Posted:
By Emily McCarter, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Construction crews work on the 3-bedroom, 2-bath home. Construction crews work on the 3-bedroom, 2-bath home.
Habitat selected Adriel Vedenhaupt and her two children for the home. Habitat selected Adriel Vedenhaupt and her two children for the home.
Vedenhaupt said she thought about 40 volunteers came Saturday. Vedenhaupt said she thought about 40 volunteers came Saturday.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal family is getting the gift of a lifetime.

Volunteers helped them build their new home Saturday as part of Habitat for Humanity.

The home owner, Adriel Vedenhaupt, said she was shocked when she found out her and her two children had been chosen for the house.

"We've been wanting to get our own home," Vedenhaupt said. "This is just such a blessing."

A construction crew of dozens of people worked the entire day on Vedenhaupt's new home.

She said the house couldn't have come at a better time, since her daughter has a heart disease.

"I have to find the right house for her, because it has to be where it doesn't have mold," Vedenhaupt said. "When I told them that Habitat chose us, they were ecstatic. They were just like 'Are you serious? Are you joking with us?' And I'm like 'No. This is serious. We're gonna have our own home!'"

Vedenhaupt said she is thankful to everyone at Habitat and the workers who came out today.

"They all have just been wonderful to me," she said. "I also want to thank my family, thank God, and thank my children."

Vedenhaupt's family is expected to move in this October.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.