Q-Fest brings art, music, and food together downtown

Quincy welcomed a new festival to town this weekend that brings together art, music, and food to the downtown area.

"Q-Fest is all about Quincy," Lucy Bordewick, Vice President, Quincy Arts Festival Board said. "It's all about celebrating everything that's fun and artistic and creative."

The festival has 46 artist, eight food vendors and tons of local musicians. One of those artist is Larry Siwek.

Siwek is no stranger to Quincy art festivals, and he's glad that there is a new festival that allows artist of different kinds to showcase their work.

"It's a nice way to view everything," Siwek said. "People can walk by at a glance and see some of the stuff that's hanging out."

He said being able to showcase he's work has been great for business.

"Sales," Siwek said. "We'd like to see a lot of sales. There are a lot of people that come by, that i know that come by and I get to see them. That's nice too."

Coordinators are estimating around 6,000 people to attend the two day festival and hope to keep that number growing every year.

"We are always going to try things and add new things from year to year," Bordewick said. "We have no plans to stop this festival or stop the fun that happens, but we definitely want to grow and test things out and change it from year to year based on what people like and enjoy."

It's the first of many great years in downtown Quincy.

