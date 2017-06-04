Big fish caught at Illinois veterans home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Big fish caught at Illinois veterans home

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

It's a great weekend to be outdoors in the Tri-States with all the great weather.

Veterans were out catching big fish at the Illinois Lake Pond on Saturday, all part of Fishing for Freedom.

At the Illinois veterans home in Quincy, local heroes spend time catching up with friends and family.

"I think he's a lucky charm here! I told him, 'I'm feeling the love. I'm feeling the luck on this cast, and sure enough, he did good," Flanz Gavenia said. 

