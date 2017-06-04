Hannibal residents clean up the south side of the city - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal residents clean up the south side of the city

Posted:
Community cleaning up the south side of the city. Community cleaning up the south side of the city.
Community working together to fill up the trucks. Community working together to fill up the trucks.
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

Tri-State residents hauled more than 10-tons of trash to the dumpsters to beautify the city Saturday morning.  

It helped the Hannibal Community Pride Project which develops the south side of the city.

Employees from J-T Rivers Real estate picked up and dumped everything from old couches to bike parts, and even broken tables. 

"South side used to be really desirable and a lot of people had a lot of pride in it," Tyson Mathews,CEO, J.T. Rivers Real Estate said. "Over the last couple of decades it's started to come down. As I talk to people over here on the south side, i started to realize how compassionate these people are. They really are good honest, working people and I think they just need a little it of help." 

At the end of the event the real estate company offered the community free food with a pulled pork sandwich. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.