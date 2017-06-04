Hannibal residents clean up the south side of the city

Tri-State residents hauled more than 10-tons of trash to the dumpsters to beautify the city Saturday morning.

It helped the Hannibal Community Pride Project which develops the south side of the city.

Employees from J-T Rivers Real estate picked up and dumped everything from old couches to bike parts, and even broken tables.

"South side used to be really desirable and a lot of people had a lot of pride in it," Tyson Mathews,CEO, J.T. Rivers Real Estate said. "Over the last couple of decades it's started to come down. As I talk to people over here on the south side, i started to realize how compassionate these people are. They really are good honest, working people and I think they just need a little it of help."

At the end of the event the real estate company offered the community free food with a pulled pork sandwich.