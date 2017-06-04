Crews investigating Quincy house fire

Firefighters responded to a house fire on the north side of Quincy at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday.

Assistant Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said no one was injured in the fire on the corner of 6th and Sycamore Street.

"The house appears vacant and the houses next door also appear vacant," Vahlkamp said.

Vahlkamp said the house was engulfed in flames when crews arrived.

"There was fire pretty much coming out of every window, first and second floors," he said.

Vahlkamp said firefighters were able to put the flames out within 30 minutes, including flames that spread to the house next door.

"The crew did have to make entry into that building," he said. "They went to the second floor and put out a small fire that started in that attic."

He said investigators will arrive on the scene later in the night to investigate the cause of the fire, and fire crews will probably stay at the site most of the night.

