Body recovered after Missouri man fell into the Mississippi river

Dillon White (Photo from Missouri State Highway Patrol) Dillon White (Photo from Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Multiple fire departments and search and rescue crews found the body of the missing 20-year-old who fell into the Mississippi River in Calhoun County, Illinois on Friday. 

Sgt. David Greenwood said the body of Dillan White from Louisiana, Missouri was found on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. just 200 yards from where he went in at the Clarksville dam. 

Pike County Illinois Sheriff Paul Petty said the man was walking with two friends near the Clarksville dam when two of them fell in and a third person jumped into the water to help.

Greenwood said crews were called out just after 6:30 p.m. on Friday and two of three individuals made it out safely. 

Greenwood said the Calhoun County Coroner will perform an autopsy this week to determine the cause of death. 

Several county and state agencies from around the Illinois and Missouri region assisted in the search. 

