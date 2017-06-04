Two-injured in motorcycle crash in Lewis County

Missouri State Highway Patrol said troopers responded to a single vehicle crash in Lewis County on Saturday night.

Trooper Hoover said Harold and Virginia Darnell of Lewistown, Missouri were riding their motorcycle westbound on Missouri Route 16, one mile east of Monticello.

Hoover said the couple hit a deer on the road and were thrown from the motorcycle.

Both were taken to Blessing Hospital by ambulance with injuries.

Troopers said Harold, the driver of the motorcycle, suffered serious injuries while Virginia, the passenger, suffered moderate injuries.

The crash report said the couple was wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

Lewis County Sheriff's Department, Canton Police, MODOT, Lewis County Fire and Rescue, and Air Evac assisted in the crash.